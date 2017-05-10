Coroner identifies Aynor body as Randy Davis

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris G. Fowler released Tuesday that the body of missing man Randy Davis was located on May 10.

According to Fowler, the cause of death is undetermined due to the condition of the remains, but the cause of death is not believed to be a homicide or suicide.

Last week, the coroner said it could take weeks to positively ID the person found on Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor.

Horry County police say they’re investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday, May 10 around 2:30 p.m.

According to spokesperson, Krystal Dotson, with the Horry County Police Department, officers were in the area of Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor searching for Davis when they found human remains.

“In close proximity to the man’s body was an identification card belonging to Randy Davis,” said Dotson. “While the preliminary investigation leads us to the conclusion that the remains belong to Mr. Davis, forensic analysis is necessary to confirm the identity.”

Davis’ mother, Loretta Davis, said it was a tough afternoon.

“We got a phone call that said it might be him but they weren’t sure,” she said. “It’s still hard but we got the answer we think we’ve been waiting on and it’s really hard.”

Horry County police say the Criminal Investigative Division, Crime Scene Unit and CUE Center for Missing Persons worked the scene Wednesday.