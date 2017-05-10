Marine Corp League works to help veterans receive benefits

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A local Marine Corp League is working to make sure veterans and their families get the benefits they deserve. The league is organizing a session to give veterans and their spouses more information on things like creating a will and making burial arrangements.

Don Beck with the Marine Corp said this session is important because there are many resources provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, but veterans don’t always know what they are.

“They’ll go over the difference of if the veteran passes away first versus if the spouse passes away first, what the veteran needs to know,” said Beck.

The director of the National VA Cemetery in Florence is coming to Little River to present the information at Wednesday night’s session. “We’re really looking forward to her coming out and helping us,” said Beck.

This branch of the Marine Corp League recently turned one, and they are reaching out to young children and students. Beck said they give scholarships to high school students in the JROTC program, and they collected about 8,000 toys for the Toys for Tots program. They also work with Helping Hands to provide food for those in need.

The veteran information session is at the VFW office in Little River Wednesday at 7 p.m. It is open to all branches of the military.

“All you need to do is bring an ink pen!” said Beck.