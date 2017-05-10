Now Snapchats can last forever

(WSPA) – You no longer have to miss a snap ever again.

The social media app now has a new feature that allows users to see pictures and videos for as long as they want.

It’s called “infinity.”

Before, you could send snaps that would disappear after someone viewed it. Now they will stick around for a while. If you want your picture or video up forever, just click the “infinity” button before uploading it.

Snapchat also unveiled its new magic eraser tool, a GIF-like video looping feature, and an emoji doodle tool.