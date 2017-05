COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – In a 95-18 vote, the South Carolina House chose to override Governor Henry McMaster’s veto of the roads bill that calls for a 12 cent gas tax hike over six years.

Wednesday’s vote to supersede the governor’s veto calls for a final vote by the Senate. If the Senate’s vote is in favor of overriding the veto, the roads and infrastructure bill will become law.

The bill aims to provide more than $600 million annually toward fixing South Carolina’s roads.