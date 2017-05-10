StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

We are heating up for the rest of the week. High pressure to our south will strengthen for the next few days. This combined with a west wind will bring in warmer and more humid weather today through Friday. A stationary front stalled in North Carolina will separate this warmer weather from much cooler weather. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front over the next few days, but most of this rain will stay to our north. There will be a slight chance for a shower or storm Thursday and Friday, mainly in North Carolina. A strong cold front will move through Friday night with rain and thunderstorms that will continue into Saturday. This front will drop afternoon temperatures from near 90 the next few days, to near 80 over the weekend. Warmer weather will return next week.

Today, sunny, warm and more humid. Highs 90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and warmer. Lows 64-66 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm north. Highs 85-90.