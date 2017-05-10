VIDEO: Beachgoers help stranded shark near Springmaid Pier

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Captured on video, people came forward to help a stranded shark get back into the ocean Tuesday evening.

Witnesses who captured this video said the shark appeared on the beach near Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Beachgoers in the video attempted to keep the shark wet and push it back into the ocean. The witness who shot and sent in the video, Lesa Leonard, says the shark was stuck on the beach for roughly five minutes before being helped back to water high enough for it to get back on it’s own.

According to the SC DNR, if you find a stranded animal on the beach, you should always call the department’s hotline at 1-800-922-5431.