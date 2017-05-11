1 dead after Sumter County crash

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash just north of Sumter on Highway 15.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. when a 4-door Toyota crossed the center line. After the Toyota crossed the center line, the tractor trailer behind it also crossed the center line and sideswiped a Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Toyota was found dead on scene. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

 

 

 

