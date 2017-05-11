Charleston rallies to end CCU’s winning streak

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – College of Charleston used a two-out hit by Logan McRae in the top of the ninth to claim a 6-5 victory over #29 Coastal Carolina (31-17-1) Wednesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Cougars (23-25) snapped Coastal’s six-game winning streak and their four-game winning streak in the series. The also evened the all-time series record with the Chanticleers at 22-22.

In the ninth for Charleston, Luke Manzo had a leadoff single and moved to second on sacrifice bunt. Then with two outs, McRae lined a single back up the middle to bring home Manzo for the 6-5 lead.

Nathan Ocker (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the win. Overall, he worked the final 3.2 innings and allowed one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

The loss spoiled a good night for Coastal Carolina second baseman Wood Myers, who was 3-for-5 with three RBI.