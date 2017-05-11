Conway man sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting 8-year-old

CONWAY, SC – On Thursday, a Horry County jury convicted a Conway man of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says 44-year-old Angel Luis Sanchez Jr. of Conway was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after the jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before reaching a unanimous verdict. Judge Paul Burch sentenced Sanchez to 35 years in prison.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday, and testimony began on Tuesday.

Sanchez was formally charged April 17, 2016, in the case, but was arrested hours after the child reported the assault to her mother, the press release from the solicitor’s office said.

“I commend the jury for their verdict in the case, and that we were able to bring justice to this victim, who as a child is among the most vulnerable in our society,”said Leigh Andrew, an assistant solicitor in the press release. “With this verdict and sentence, we are able to protect other children in our community.”