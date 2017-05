MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Halley May Murrow joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about a few crafts that can make for great Mother’s Day gifts. She showed off a chalk message board, lavender bath bombs, picture coasters, a picture block and a chocolate candy bouquet.

Watch the video for more details. You can also find some of these ideas and others on HalleyMay.com