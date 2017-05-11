Dad of missing Bennettsville girl learns lesson through experience

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – As day six of the search for missing Bennettsville girl Iyana Lowery continues.

Thursday afternoon Marlboro County deputies were back at the crime scene, a home on Craig Circle, where Iyana’s mother was found murdered. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says the investigation and search for Iyana continues, but wouldn’t offer any details into what new leads, if any, have been discovered over the past couple of days.

Thursday News13 spoke with Iyana’s dad Tyrone Thomas. Thomas says he has a message he wants all dads to hear and learn from. He wants all dads to spend and cherish the time you have with your children.

“I know I wasn’t the best father with them but things are about to change,” promises Tyrone Thomas Iyana’s dad. “A lot of stuff goes through your mind, but you have to try to take it one day at a time and be strong.”

Thomas explained for the past seven days he’s lost sleep wondering if Iyana is still alive.

When he heard the news about Ella and Iyana. He rushed to the crime scene then started looking for his daughter.

“I have to be there for my son with all of the tragedy he went through,” justifies Thomas. “This is where I’m originally from, Shady Rest. I searched through here myself.”

Thomas claims his presence in the neighborhood will encourage people to speak up if they know something about his missing daughter.

“I know if anybody down here knows where she is, they will let me know because everyone knows me,” states Thomas.

He says he is making sure he does not interfere with the investigation.

“I don’t want to step on no one’s toes because they are doing their job very well,” said Thomas.

The Shady Rest neighborhood is near the home of the suspect in custody for the murder of Ella Lowery. Dwayne Jermaine Bright is in jail for Ella Lowery’s death. Thomas says he knows of Bright and has nothing against him.

“You never know what goes through a person’s mind,” says Thomas. “A lot of people say he takes medicine and all that. But if he didn’t take his medicine you don’t know how he’ll respond.”

Thomas says he wants his missing 8-year-old daughter home safely.

“Me, her grandma and everyone, we need her back because it’s hard,” says Thomas.

Iyana’s school staff is wearing rainbow ribbons every day.

A press release from Marlboro County Schools Public Relations Dr. Henry Cobb said:

“The [Bennettsville Primary School] faculty and staff are wearing rainbow ribbons made by one of our faculty members in honors of our sweet Iyana Lowery. We will be wearing them daily as we pray for her immediate and safe return.”

The rainbow ribbon represents the school logo ‘Where dreams begin’.