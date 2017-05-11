Darlington deputies search for suspects caught on camera breaking into payment kiosk

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for more information about two people who broke into a payment kiosk at Pee Dee Electric Co-op last week.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects were caught on surveillance footage vandalizing and breaking into the kiosk on E. McIver Road in Darlington in the early morning hours of May 5.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

