Darlington police search for missing 73-year-old man suffering dementia

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) -The Darlington City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

According to Lt. Maureen Valazak, 73-year-old James Hunter went missing from Walmart in Darlington.

Hunter was last seen around 4:30 p.m. wearing a light and dark green plaid shirt and blue jeans and two different color shoes: one faded blue in color and one silver in color.

Hunter is possibly on foot and suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. Police also say he is blind in his right eye.

Hunter knows his address but not his name and has no identification on him.

If located please contact 911 or the Darlington City Police Department.