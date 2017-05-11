Fairmont native leads The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes played bogey-free in his debut at The Players Championship and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Fairmont native William McGirt.

Hughes already has won in his first PGA Tour season at Sea Island. He had one of only four bogey-free rounds at TPC Sawgrass. McGirt, who played at Wofford, had a pair of eagles on the back nine for his 67.

Among those at 68 were Spain’s Jon Rahm.

As usual, the Stadium Course packed plenty of excitement – an ace of the island green for Masters champion Sergio Garcia – and plenty of punishment. Adam Scott had a one-shot lead when he finished with a pair of double bogeys.