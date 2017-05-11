Hospitals celebrate National Nurses week

Nurses View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Carolinas Hospital System Carolinas Hospital System Carolinas Hospital System McLeod Health McLeod Health McLeod Health

Carolinas Hospital System and McLeod Regional Medical System celebrated national nurses week Thursday.

They handed out awards to some of their nurses today.

For Carolinas Hospital System, the award went to James Rand.

“Just great to be appreciated great to see that what I have done touch other people and that’s the whole issue you wanna do right for everyone else,” said James Rand, Nurse of the Year at Carolinas Hospital.

Rand works at the hospital’s Florence location.

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela was at Carolinas Hospital System to help celebrate.

McLeod’s Nurse of the Year award went to Stacy Freeman.

“Very surprised, I’m surprised I’m honored to have this award, overwhelmed and thankful,” said McLeod Hospital Nurse of the Year Stacy Freeman.

McLeod’s directors honored nurses for their years of service and nurses also got to watch a tribute video.