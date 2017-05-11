‘I wasn’t the best father,’ admits dad of missing Bennettsville girl

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – As day six of the search for missing Bennettsville girl Iyana Lowery continues, more is being revealed about the 8-year-old’s home life.

Thursday afternoon Marlboro County deputies were back at the crime scene, a home on Craig Circle, where Iyana’s mother was found murdered. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says the investigation and search for Iyana continues, but wouldn’t offer any details into what new leads, if any, have been discovered over the past couple of days.

Iyana’s father, Tyrone Thomas, admits he hasn’t been the best dad, but News13 chose to interview him to offer perspective on Iyana’s life.

“I know I wasn’t the best father with them but things are about to change,” promises Thomas. “A lot of stuff goes through your mind, but you have to try to take it one day at a time and be strong.”

Thomas claims for the past six days he’s lost sleep wondering if Iyana is still alive.

“I have to be there for my son with all of the tragedy he went through,” justifies Thomas. “This is where I’m originally from, Shady Rest. I searched through here myself.”

Thomas claims his presence in the neighborhood will encourage people to speak up if they know something about his missing daughter.

“I know if anybody down here knows where she is, they will let me know because everyone knows me,” states Thomas.

The Shady Rest neighborhood is near the home of the suspect in custody for the murder of Ella Lowery. Dwayne Jermaine Bright is in jail for Ella Lowery’s death. Thomas says he knows of Bright and has nothing against him.

“You never know what goes through a person’s mind,” says Thomas. “A lot of people say he takes medicine and all that. But if he didn’t take his medicine you don’t know how he’ll respond.”

Thomas says he wants his missing 8-year-old daughter home safely.

“Me, her grandma and everyone, we need her back because it’s hard,” says Thomas.

Iyana’s school staff is wearing rainbow ribbons every day in honor of Iyana. A press release says the rainbow represents the school logo. They are praying for Iyana’s safe return as well.