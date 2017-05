Scores from high school baseball and softball playoff games on Wednesday, May 10. BASEBALL Hannah-Pamplico 5, Lake View 3 (Game 1) Lake View…

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – It’s now been six days since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery was last seen. She was reported missing after deputies found…

Dave & Buster’s is scheduled to open its 99th location in Myrtle Beach on Monday, June 5 and is still working to fill some vacancies.

The South Carolina House and Senate voted Wednesday to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of a road-funding bill, which means the bill beco…

The Women in Philanthroupy and Leadership group at Coastal Carolina met with people of all ages today.