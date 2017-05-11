Lease cancellation means less free oceanfront parking in North Myrtle Beach

Related Coverage Paid parking coming to some areas in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An oceanfront parking lot in North Myrtle Beach will no longer be offered for free parking at the end of May.

According to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach, an oceanfront parcel of land the city has leased since 2002 at the end of Sea Mountain Highway offered free parking to residents and visitors. However, the private land owner has canceled the lease with the city effective May 25. As of that date, the lot can longer be used as free public parking.

North Myrtle Beach released a photo pinpointing the area, which is outlined in red. The small area outlined in gold or yellow is city-owned property and will still be used for free public parking. The parking area to the right of the city-owned property is privately owned property.

An ordinance passed in December 2016 allows North Myrtle Beach City Manger to “establish paid parking lots and paid parking zones.” After the ordinance was passed, parking lots on 3rd Avenue North and 4th Avenue North became pay-to-park. Parking is $1 per hour and is year-round.

Another paid parking space is available on 4th Avenue South.

North Myrtle Beach leaders say money collected from the paid parking lots will go towards purchasing more land to add more parking lots in the city.