Mother’s Day spending to rise, says National Retail Federation

(WSPA) – This year, the National Retail Federation says shoppers are expected to spend, on average, $186 for Mother’s Day gifts. That’s about $14 more than last year.

The most popular gift is flowers. Statistics show 69% of moms will get them, giving the floral industry a $2.6 billion boost.

The majority (56%) of people will treat mom to dinner or brunch. However, more money will go to getting mom something sparkly. About $5 billion will be spent on jewelry.

Considering everyone celebrating Mother’s Day, total spending is forecasted to hit $23.6 billion, the highest it’s been in the survey’s 14-year history.

Nearly half of all presents will be gift cards, something you can get fast that still puts a smile on mom’s face.