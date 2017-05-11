Museum brings Arts Commission 50th Anniversary to Florence

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence County Museum announces an exhibition of works by veteran South Carolina artist Terry Jarrard-Dimond as part of the South Carolina Arts Commission’s recently launched 50th Anniversary exhibition program. The program was developed to celebrate 50 years of of public support for the arts in South Carolina, with emphasis on the achievements of artists who have received the commission’s Visual and Craft Fellowship awards.

The exhibition at the Florence Museum is titled EVIDENCE: The Art of Terry Jarrard-Dimond, 1987-2017. It will be held in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery, and will be on view from June 20 to December 3, 2017.

Jarrard-Dimond received the SCAC Craft Fellowship Grant in 1987, 20 years after the incorporation of the South Carolina Arts Commission. She is represented by three works in the State Art Collection.

For more information, please visit flocomuseum.org and southcarolinaarts.com, or contact the Florence County Museum at 843.676.1200.