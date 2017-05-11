Myrtle Beach police seek volunteers for community ambassador program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As summer approaches, more events are happening on the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach police are asking for more volunteers for their community ambassador program. Ambassadors work events like Bike Fest, Carolina Country Music Fest and other festivals.

“The ambassadors program was created to allow citizens to interact with participants and attendees of the many festivals we have, so they can share information about our city. What we ask of our ambassadors is to provide basic information such as directions of how to get to and from a hotel or provide information about restaurants and other entertainment establishments across the city to the attendees of each festival,” said Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby.

The city has training sessions planned for the next few weeks, officials say.

“You will be asked to attend a training session on the specific event that you are working. So, if you’re interested in working the country music festival, prior to the event, we will have a training session in which you will come get the information that you are going to give out to the attendees.”

If you’re interested in joining the ambassadors program call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.