South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families hosts panel discussion

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has partnered with Man 2 Man fatherhood initiative, hosts a “What Young Fathers Need” panel discussion.

The forum gives the public a chance to hear struggles of young fathers, as well as gives young fathers a chance to hear from someone who was once in a similar position.

“Becoming a new father is a scary thing, so a lot of times some of them want to run because it’s new to them. But you get advice from someone who is older or someone who already has a child to encourage them,” said Youth speaker, Dequentin Mack.

The discussion directly relates to large issues in South Carolina, according to Father365.com.23% of children in the United States live in fatherless homes, and 71% of them end up being high school drop outs .

“This allows everyone, whether you are a service provider or a father or even a mother, and you want to understand some of the mindsets and challenges that men face, you can hear from them,” said Derrick Dease with the Man 2 man initiative.

