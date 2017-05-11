StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Hot weather is back and will stick around for a couple days. High pressure over the Southeast will keep the sunshine around today. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. It will be warm again on Friday but increasing cloud cover will keep it a few degrees cooler. An approaching cold front will bring partly cloudy skies on Friday with showers and thunderstorms moving in at night. The showers and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday, and it will be much cooler. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will build in on Sunday, bringing lots of sunshine for the first half of next week. Warmer weather will return Monday and continue through mid week.

Today, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 64-66 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.