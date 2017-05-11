Zero Tolerance For Litter campaign gives out $12k in fines in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police cracked down on litterbugs over the past month and it netted big results.

The deputy chief says officers handed out nearly 30 citations for littering last month, totaling more than $12,000 in fines.

“Flipping a cigarette out the window, unlawful dumping, loose loads going down the road. Whether someone throws it out by hand or not, the law still applies,” said Horry County Deputy Police Chief Lane Winburn.

Winburn says the department motivated officers with e-mails and rewards to be on the lookout for littering.