Zero Tolerance For Litter campaign gives out $12k in fines in Horry County

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police cracked down on litterbugs over the past month and it netted big results.
The deputy chief says officers handed out nearly 30 citations for littering last month, totaling more than $12,000 in fines.

“Flipping a cigarette out the window, unlawful dumping, loose loads going down the road.  Whether someone throws it out by hand or not, the law still applies,” said Horry County Deputy Police Chief Lane Winburn.

Winburn says the department motivated officers with e-mails and rewards to be on the lookout for littering.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s