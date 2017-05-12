$10K reward offered in case of missing Bennettsville girl

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information related to missing Bennettsville girl Iyana Lowery.

A press release distributed Friday afternoon by South Carolina Law Enforcement on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says a $10,000 reward has been approved for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.

Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to a home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville around 9 a.m. May 5 where they discovered Iyana Lower’s mother had been murdered. Ella Lower was stabbed to death. The victim’s son was found safely, but Iyana has been missing for seven days.

“Someone knows where Iyana may be,” according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. “Her family is grieving the death of her mother and is anxious for Iyana to be home with them.”

Sheriff Lemon says multiple law enforcement agencies continue the investigation into Ella Lowery’s death after all charges against the sole suspect in the case were dropped. A press release Friday morning confirmed that the charges against Dwayne Bright in the murder of Ella Lowery were dropped. Bright was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime the day after Ella Lowery’s body was discovered.

Sheriff Lemon has not commented on what evidence lead to Bright’s release or if there are any other suspects or person of interest in Ella Lowery’s death.

Anyone with information related to Ella Lowery’s murder or missing Iyana Lowery is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.