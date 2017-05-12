Around Town: Myrtle Waves Water Park Opens Next Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Waves Water Park is opening for the 2017 season next Saturday, May 20.

Last year it debuted two new hit rides: Rockin’ Ray and Tsunami.

Park hours will be weekends from 10:00am until 5:30pm in May, but will extend to 6:30 pm daily and 9:00 pm on Wednesdays in June.

Check out May Specials including an opening day discount of only $19.99 at www.myrtlewaves.com/events.php.

Special discounts also offered for military and South Carolina/North Carolina residents.

Information provided by Myrtle Waves Water Park

.