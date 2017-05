DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered outside of Hartsville Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, the body was found on Patrick Highway outside of Hartsville. SLED is on the way to process the scene.

At this time, law enforcement is unable to determine race or sex of the body, adds Lt. Kilgo. A resident of the area discovered the body and notified the sheriff’s office.