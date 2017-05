LORIS, SC (WBTW) РFirst responders are currently at the scene of a house fire in the Goretown area of Horry County.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County crews are working alongside Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire to contain a fire on Fries Bay Road.

HCFR Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire operating at a working house at 4791 FRIES BAY RD, in the Goretown Area. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) May 13, 2017