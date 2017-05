FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – If you’ve taken a look at flags on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk or anywhere else in South Carolina, you’ll notice they’re at half mast Friday.

The flags were flying low in honor of former Congressman and Florence native Ed Young.

Young died Tuesday at the age of 96. His funeral was held Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Young was a state representative and a representative for the Pee Dee in the US House in the 70’s. He also served in World War II.