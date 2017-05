Georgetown County Schools names Teacher of the Year

GEORGETOWN, SC – Pleasant Hill Elementary’s Jennifer Hudson was named GCSD’s Teacher of the Year at a banquet May 11 at Litchfield Beach and Golf Resort.

Other finalists were: Lori Harper, Andrews Elementary; Jennifer Crocker, Kensington Elementary; Breann Ethridge, Maryville Elementary; and Johanna Verner, Waccamaw Intermediate.

Other school-level Teacher of the Year individuals are: Paul Morris, Andrews High; Sandra D. Obasi, Brown’s Ferry Elementary; Master Sgt. USMC Joe Epps Jr., Carvers Bay High; Edrick Alston, Carvers Bay Middle; Nicole Marie Nucero, Coastal Montessori Charter; Kirsten Haines, Georgetown High; Woodrow Nesbit Jr., Georgetown Middle; Tyrone Frasier, Howard Adult Center; Sabrina Billings, McDonald Elementary; Rebecca Nesmith Staats, Plantersville Elementary; Mary Ellen Morris, Rosemary Middle; Ashley Newton, Sampit Elementary; Ashley Smith, Waccamaw Elementary; Cara H. Cook, Waccamaw High; and Jamie Chara, Waccamaw Intermediate.