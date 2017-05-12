Hemingway’s Pressley signs with Newberry

HEMINGWAY (WBTW) – Desmond Pressley doesn’t want to wait for playing time when he takes his basketball skills to college, and that led the former Hemingway star to choose Newberry for his hoops future.

Pressley signed with the Wolves Friday. He said coach Dave Davis plans to get him involved immediately.

“He said he’s going to play me as a freshman,” Pressley said after signing his National Letter of Intent in Hemingway High School’s media center. “He’s trying to get me up there as quick as possible. And the reason why I chose to go there is because I fit right in to their system.”

Pressley said the Wolves prefer a “run-and-gun” style of play, and that appeals to him after playing in an up-tempo system during his prep career. Pressley averaged 19 points, six rebounds and four assists per game last year and helped the Tigers won their first state championship since 2010.