Three Pee Dee softball teams reach state

Scores from Friday’s high school softball playoff games. Click on the link to see highlights of Andrews at Latta, Lake View at East Clarendon and Dillon at Hanahan.
Latta 6, Andrews 3
Vikings advance to face Buford in Class 2A finals starting Monday
East Clarendon 10, Lake View 0
Wolverines advance to face Dixie in Class A finals starting Monday
Hanahan 3, Dillon 0
Dillon eliminated in Lower State finals
Hartsville 6, Lugoff-Elgin 4 (Game 1)
Hartsville 10, Lugoff-Elgin 5 (Game 2)
Red Foxes advance to face Union County in Class 4A finals starting Monday