Three Pee Dee softball teams reach state

By Published: Updated:

Scores from Friday’s high school softball playoff games. Click on the link to see highlights of Andrews at Latta, Lake View at East Clarendon and Dillon at Hanahan.

Latta 6, Andrews 3
Vikings advance to face Buford in Class 2A finals starting Monday

East Clarendon 10, Lake View 0
Wolverines advance to face Dixie in Class A finals starting Monday

Hanahan 3, Dillon 0
Dillon eliminated in Lower State finals

Hartsville 6, Lugoff-Elgin 4 (Game 1)

Hartsville 10, Lugoff-Elgin 5 (Game 2)
Red Foxes advance to face Union County in Class 4A finals starting Monday

 

