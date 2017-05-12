Man charged for stealing, pawning $1,500 in power tools in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County investigators say they have arrested one man after recovering more than $1,500 worth of stolen power tools.

The press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the power tools were recovered from a building on Stuckey Bottom Road in Hartsville. Investigators have charged Daniel Curtis Joyner, 30, of Bethune with burglary third degree. Lt. Kilgo says Joyner admitted to taking the items and pawning the stolen goods.

Joyner is currently being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center on unrelated charges, and when he is released, he will be taken to the Darlington County Detention Center.