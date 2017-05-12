Marion recruit receives award during State Fire Academy graduation

COLUMBIA, SC – The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s South Carolina Fire Academy graduated 12 recruits, Friday, May 12, 2017, from its eight-week firefighter candidate school in Columbia. Keynote speaker was Chief Trey Cooper, City of Marion Fire Department.
The in-depth training, offered quarterly at the Fire Academy, includes emergency responder first aid training, hazardous materials operations training, auto extrication, flammable liquids and gas firefighting, rescue training, and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Firefighter I and Firefighter II levels.
The following recruits graduated Friday, May 12, 2017:
Ashley Bouchillon, Aiken Department of Public Safety
Benjamin Gamble, Pelham – Batesville Fire Department
Joshua Gokool , U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority
Derek Habgood, Jasper County Fire Rescue
Andrew Johnson, Beaufort Fire Department
John Mackie III, St. Johns Fire District
Jonathan Merrywell, Open Enrollment
Nicholas Olson, St. Johns Fire District
Taylor Priester, Mount Pleasant Fire Department
Kelley Sellers, City of Marion Fire Department
Zachary Williams, St. Johns Fire District
William Willis, Boiling Springs Fire Department
Kelly Sellers with the City of Marion Fire Department received the Pride of the Battalion award. The Pride of the Battalion award is given to the recruit who has demonstrated “Leadership, Integrity, Determination and Good Value.” This award recipient is chosen by the instructor staff who worked with the recruits during the eight-week program.