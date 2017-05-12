Mayfest on Main Festival moves indoors due to rain chance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach tradition will move locations this weekend because of bad weather.

According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Parks & Rec website, the 12th Annual Mayfest on Main Festival will move from Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center Saturday. The city says due to a “90% chance for rain, thunderstorms and high winds,” the city will move the event.

The vendors and community stage events that are morally a part fo the festival have been canceled, the city reports, but the concert will still happen.

Doors to the community center will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and seating is first come first serve. Events will include:

Opening ceremonies at 12 p.m.

Russell Thompkins & The New Stylistics at 12:30 p.m.

Blue Monday at 2 p.m.

Great White at 4 p.m.

Concessions will be offered. The city requests that no outside food and drinks be brought in and no coolers will be permitted.