McLeod Loris Seacoast celebrates Nurses Week

LITTLE RIVER, SC – Every year, National Nurses Week focuses attention on the diverse ways America’s 3.1 million registered nurses work to save lives and to improve the health of millions of individuals. The theme for National Nurses Week is “Culture of safety – it starts with YOU”.

The McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast nursing teams were honored with a Nurses Week Reception and award recognition gathering. All staff nurses were asked to nominate a fellow nurse that offers above and beyond service and care of all patients, while personifying true faithfulness to their profession. McLeod Loris awarded the following: Nichole Atkins – Nurse of Year, Darlene Jacobs – Nursing Assistant of the Year and Robin Goins – Unit Coordinator Award. McLeod Seacoast awarded the following: Shawn Graham – Nurse of Year, Matthew Bailey – Nursing Assistant Award and Patricia Murphy – Unit Coordinator Award.

“The safety and well-being of our patients is our top priority,” said Amanda Mills, Chief Nursing Officer of McLeod Loris Seacoast. “Our nursing team displays what true healthcare should be, which personifies our commitment to excellence.”