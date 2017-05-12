Rescue crews practice life saving skills at beach training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Rescue crews from Horry County and Myrtle Beach were back out doing jet-ski training Friday.

They want to cut down on drownings this year.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said they’ve already got more than 100 calls for service in the past month.

“With the Myrtle Beach Police Beach Patrol, they pretty much run year round, but they are also looking for crime and things like that as well, where we are able to focus a little more on the rescue side. The lifeguard services aren’t fully out yet so we kind of help with that as well, when we have those influx of people on the weekends especially. We’re trying to do our part as the team to get out there.” said Lt. Evans.

Evans said doing drills like these also help people in the area feel safer.