StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Cooler weather will move in this weekend. A weak cold front will sag across South Carolina today, bringing clouds and a slight chance for a shower. It will be a little cooler today. A stronger cold front will move in Saturday morning. This will bring thunderstorms overnight Friday night, and lingering rain through most of Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. Sunshine will return Sunday, but it will stay cool with temperatures near 80. Warmer weather will return next week, and most of the week will stay dry.

Today, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 84-85 inland, 79-81 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scat’d showers. Lows 60-63 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.