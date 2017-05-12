Two suspects accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-olds in bond hearings Friday

Related Coverage Bond denied for 4 suspects accused of sexually abusing two 4-year-olds in Myrtle Beach strip club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a year after several suspects were charged for sexually abusing two 4-year-old children, two of the suspects were in bond hearings on Friday.

According to the 15th circuit solicitor’s office, Panteleimon N. Spirakis had a bond hearing Friday and his bond was set at $150,000. Provisions on the bond include GPS monitoring, intensive probation and no contact with victims.

Lindsey D. Honeycutt also had a hearing to reduce her existing bond. The reduction was denied, and her bond is still set at $150,000.

Investigators say four people were arrested in March of 2016 after police learned of extensive, disturbing, sexual assaults committed on two children by their parents and their parent’s friends over a five month span. The assaults allegedly occurred at the Chez Joey strip club, Spirakis’ home, and another home in Horry County.

Spirakis was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance. Honeycutt was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

In addition to the two in court Friday, Ambrose E. Heavener, 30, of Conway, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest. Anthony L. Strickland, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.