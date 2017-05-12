VIDEO: Driver surprised after saving 56 students from bus fire

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) — Students at a school in the Upstate surprised a school bus driver they are calling a hero after she safety got them off a burning bus.

The bus caught fire Tuesday morning on West Main Street in Duncan as 56 students were on their way to school. Students were headed to Duncan Elementary, Beech Springs Intermediate and Byrnes High School at the time, said Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg County School District 5.

Two students sitting at the back of the bus saw the smoke and told the driver. Teresa Stroble was driving the bus. She heard the students yelling and got them off the bus right away. No one was hurt.

“We are so proud of our bus driver,” said Superintendent Scott Turner. “She did exactly what she was trained to do. She was calm. She kept the students calm. She made sure they were safe. They were her first priority. She’s our hero today.”

On Friday, students surprised Stroble as she made her stop at Duncan Elementary School.

They waved banners and had big bright smiles – cheering when she opened the door.

“I feel blessed. I don’t feel like a hero,” Stroble said. “I just praise God that He protected us and the Holy Spirit led and got us off the bus and out of sight. Me, by myself, I may have fallen apart, but I had Him and I still have Him.”