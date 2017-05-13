Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies search for armed robber

Published:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff Deputies in Georgetown County are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery at Carvers Bay Convenience store early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, an employee said she was approached by the male suspect shortly after arriving at work to open the store.

She said the man grabbed her arm, gave her a note that said to cooperate or be hurt and to go inside and bring him the store’s money.  She did so, believing he had a gun.

The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

