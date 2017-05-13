Little boy dies after he was shot in head at Anderson Co. home

ANDERSON, SC ( WSPA /AP) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head, according to the Anderson County Coroner.

It happened at a home on the 500 block of Agnew Rd. in Starr around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

The boy has been identified as Caleb McMahan.

He was airlifted to AnMed and died at 2:55 p.m.

The little boy got the gun from a vehicle at the home, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges are pending at this time.

They say the shooting is being classified as accidental.

The Independent Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2rcR3X5 ) that the boy had been riding a lawnmower with his father before the shooting. Shore says the father was on the phone outside when he heard a shot come from the family’s sport utility vehicle.