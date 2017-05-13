Lumberton mall hosts comic and toy show

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Saturday, Biggs park mall in Lumberton hosted their annual toy and hobby show.

The show included over 30 vendors selling things like artwork, classic toy collections and everyone’s favorite retro video games.

“A lot of people walk in here and they are not expecting to see a bunch of toys and comic books and video games, and then look down and say I grew up in the 1980s and I had that and I need it again and I need it again,” said promoter Sean Morse.

News 13’s, spoke to organizers who say they are happy with the turnout and that the event continues to grow every year.

” I have people walking out of here and they are buying game boy Games and their kids are getting hooked on vintage classic Gameboy games today, I have kids buying vintage comic books Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so it’s really cool you’re seeing a whole new generation of people appreciating stuff that I grew up with,” added Morse.

They also plan on holding another event of this kind in December.