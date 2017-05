DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash Saturday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened on 529 Dovesville Hwy at the intersection of Ambergate Dr and Squirt Dr. around 7:41 p.m., Saturday.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

