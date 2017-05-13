Suspects in Horry County store clerk kidnapping arrested in Delaware

Related Coverage Horry County police search for 2 in reference to Scotchman kidnapping

NEW CASTLE, DE (WBTW) – Two people suspected of kidnapping a convenience store clerk in the Surfside Beach area were arrested late Friday night.

The suspects were arrested around 11 p.m. in New Castle, Delaware, according to Krystal Dotson, the public information officer for the Horry County Police Department.

The kidnapping happened early on Sunday, May 7 at the Scotchman Convenience Store located at 1272 Dick Pond Road (S.C. Highway 544) – near U.S. Highway 17 Business. Investigators said the clerk was forced into the trunk of her own car, but she was able to escape a few hours later in North Carolina.

Nazjier Ferrell, 18, of New Castle, Delaware, and Destiny Kristyle Simmons, 18, of Surfside Beach, are both in custody and await extradition to Horry County, Dotson wrote in notice late Saturday night. The suspects will be charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and weapons charges, Dotson said.