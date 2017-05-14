Arrest warrants: DNA links Marlboro County man to the killing of woman, kidnapping of girl

MARLBORO COUNTY (WBTW) – Arrest warrants obtained by WBTW against Jejuancey Harrington, 32, in the murder of Ella Lowery,36, and the kidnapping of her eight-year-old daughter Iyana Lowery.

The warrants says the murder occurred at the home of Ella Lowery on May 5 on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.

Ella Shantrica Lowery
Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

According to the warrant stabbed Ella Lowery multiple times with a sharp object. Phone records, witness and Facebook records proved a relationship existed between Harrington and Ella Lowery. DNA from cigarette recovered on scene was analyzed by SLED’d forensic lab and Harrington’s DNA profile matched to the cigarette.

The warrant adds DNA recovered in Harrington’s car was analyzed by SLED’s forensic lab and matched that of Iyana Lowery.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

This case is being investigated by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and SLED.

