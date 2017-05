GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist was killed after they were hit by a car in Georgetown County on Sunday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12p.m. on Dunbar Rd.

The bicyclist and a 1998 Mazda car were traveling east on Dunbar Rd. when the bicyclist was struck as they were riding.

The coroners office has not yet released the victims name.

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates.