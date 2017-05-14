Body found in remote area near McColl, investigation into May 5th murder and kidnapping continues

MARLBORO (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl.

According to a press release an autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“The body was recovered in an area off New Bridge Road,” according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, remains in the Marlboro County Detention Center on charged of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime in connection with the May 5th stabbing death of Ella Lowery of Bennettsville. Harrington has also been charged with Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime in connection to the disappearance of Lowery’s daughter, Iyana.

Ella Lowery’s body was discovered around 9 a.m. May 5 when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to her home on Craig Circle I Bennettsville. It was at that time deputies discovered the disappearance of Ella Lower’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana.

Harrington is charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with Iyana Lowery’s disappearance.