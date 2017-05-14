Driver killed north of Hartsville early Sunday

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The SC Highway Patrol reported a driver was killed in a crash in Darlington County early Sunday morning.

Lance Cpl. David Jones said the driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up truck was traveling on Ruby Road about two miles north of Hartsville at about 3:30 a.m. The truck ran off the left side of the road, and the driver over-corrected, sending the truck off the right side of the road where it overturned in a ditch, Jones explained. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Darlington County Coroner has not yet released the name of the driver.