Florence district one athletes honored

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Saturday at the Florence county club 6 male and female athletes were honored at the 17th Annual Florence School District One Athlete of the Year Recognition Program at the Florence Country Club.
They are the top athletes out of Over 5,000 different students. Nominated by their high schools and local sports editors, the honorees included: South Florence, Kiersten Camlin and Darrell Brown; West Florence, Caroline Spence and James Haynes; Wilson, Bryanna Goodson and Blake Walker.
“I am feeling great there was great competition, both of the guys easily deserved it just as much as I did but they chose me so I’m thankful,” said Winner Darrell Brown.
“it’s a great honor especially since on the first swimmer from West Florence to be nominated or to win this award so I’m glad that swimming is getting some press for once but it’s just a big on her representing West Florence and going on to the University of South Carolina,” said winner Caroline Spence.